Steem (STEEM) One Day Volume Hits $22.34 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 72.1% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $141.34 million and $22.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,720.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $726.53 or 0.01491209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.49 or 0.00538757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00041985 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005419 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 394,598,235 coins and its circulating supply is 377,624,141 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

