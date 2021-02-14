Stellar Market Capitalization Reaches $11.80 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $11.80 billion and approximately $3.24 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00277121 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00091289 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079155 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00318613 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00011891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,498 coins and its circulating supply is 22,397,093,788 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.