Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $646.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce $646.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $638.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $661.70 million. Stericycle reported sales of $799.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stericycle.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

SRCL stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after buying an additional 340,210 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,443,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $4,415,000.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

