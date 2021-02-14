STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of STERIS worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,546,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,533,000 after purchasing an additional 93,578 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after acquiring an additional 167,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194,134 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,331 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $203.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

