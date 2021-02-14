Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 667,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STL opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.