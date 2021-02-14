stETH (Lido) Market Capitalization Hits $260.21 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $260.21 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $1,838.24 or 0.03717586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00056873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00279219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00091775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00082323 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00087732 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,795.13 or 0.92614070 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 141,554 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

