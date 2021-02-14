stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.46 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $1,725.73 or 0.03659838 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $244.28 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00269254 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00080695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00092144 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00190732 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,528.90 or 0.85951377 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 141,554 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

stETH (Lido) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

