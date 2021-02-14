stETH (STETH) Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00271495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00085900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00089798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00098818 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00185256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,369.68 or 0.89309320 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.