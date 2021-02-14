Stipend Price Tops $0.0245 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $282,684.99 and approximately $148.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,988.05 or 0.99808058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00039892 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.27 or 0.00485446 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $482.17 or 0.00982380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00232416 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00096206 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003820 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.