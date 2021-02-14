Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 531 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,232.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,198.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

