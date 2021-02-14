STRAKS Price Down 55.1% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 55.1% against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $63,440.83 and $4.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,345.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.27 or 0.03707207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.24 or 0.00434865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $729.35 or 0.01508612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.89 or 0.00547919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.67 or 0.00477125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00033434 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00322269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002862 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

