Stratis Trading 170.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 170.9% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00004066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $254.16 million and $245.61 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00021965 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,250,278 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stratis

