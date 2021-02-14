Streamr Market Capitalization Hits $94.86 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Streamr has a total market cap of $94.86 million and $11.47 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded 66.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.02 or 0.00965467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00051785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.40 or 0.05175065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,810,058 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.