StrongHands Price Down 26.4% Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $191.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One StrongHands token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000156 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,355,280,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,942,085,963 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

