Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Stryker worth $52,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.70. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

