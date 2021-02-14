Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $248.15 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $248.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

