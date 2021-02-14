Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 16% This Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $8,995.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.00931731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049998 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.21 or 0.05103780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00024728 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

