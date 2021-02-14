Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

SMTOY stock remained flat at $$15.00 during midday trading on Friday. 621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

