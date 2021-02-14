Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1,182.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,136,000 after buying an additional 77,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

ANTM opened at $290.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

