Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

Shares of ATVI opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

