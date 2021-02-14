Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $339.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

