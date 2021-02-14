Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3.75 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $408.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

