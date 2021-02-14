Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $267.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.89. The stock has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

