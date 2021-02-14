Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,993,000 after purchasing an additional 520,309 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,677,000 after purchasing an additional 495,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,792,000 after purchasing an additional 130,014 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 110,684 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

