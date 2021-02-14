Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $249.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.26 and a 200-day moving average of $240.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,515. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

