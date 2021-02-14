Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,207 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.5% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 128,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 119,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 209,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

