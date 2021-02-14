Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 178,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 109.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 53.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

