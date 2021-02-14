Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.