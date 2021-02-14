Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $203,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $385.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $391.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.07.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.