Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,524 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $219.88 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.