Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,754 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

