Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,764 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 72,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 42,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

NYSE LOW opened at $177.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average of $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

