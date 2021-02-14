Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,482 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

