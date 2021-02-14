Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,646 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $70.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

