Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 446 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 567,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $613.45 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $634.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

