Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 7,158 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,774,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,048,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,838,000 after acquiring an additional 73,184 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $10,563,750 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $88.01 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.97.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.