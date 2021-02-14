Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $203.57 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a market cap of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

