Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 84,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $127.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average of $109.50. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

