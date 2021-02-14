Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $163.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

