Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 337,942 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.48% of Splunk worth $407,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $173.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPLK. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.30.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

