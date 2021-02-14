Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Roku accounts for 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of Roku worth $930,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Roku by 206.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after purchasing an additional 659,330 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,837,000 after purchasing an additional 333,487 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $84,828,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $468.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.60 and a 200 day moving average of $261.19. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of -557.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $484.85.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 860,009 shares of company stock valued at $304,766,120. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

