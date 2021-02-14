Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,557,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 390,747 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Lowe’s Companies worth $410,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

