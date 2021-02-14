Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 307,433 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of NVIDIA worth $1,353,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $598.45 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $611.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $370.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

