Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.17% of DocuSign worth $486,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DocuSign by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in DocuSign by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $263.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,983 shares of company stock valued at $91,629,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.47.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

