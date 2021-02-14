Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $378.45 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,558,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,477 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of Snap worth $378,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Snap by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after buying an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 47.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Snap by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 37.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 712,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 20.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,693,000 after purchasing an additional 409,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at $54,176,496.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,269 shares of company stock worth $23,425,650 over the last 90 days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

