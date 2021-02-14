Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $429.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007,187 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 287,331 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of The Boeing worth $429,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $210.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.91 and its 200 day moving average is $187.19. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $347.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

