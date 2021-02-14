Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $461.24 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,480,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Citigroup worth $461,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

