Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $613.53 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 336,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Twilio worth $613,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Twilio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its position in Twilio by 4.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.13.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $488,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,570 shares of company stock worth $61,385,607 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $435.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $441.19.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

