Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $801.06 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,599,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 561,186 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of salesforce.com worth $801,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $240.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.77. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

