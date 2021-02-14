Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $810.84 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 806,518 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of QUALCOMM worth $810,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $233,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $204,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $227,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

QCOM opened at $147.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

